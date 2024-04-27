India General Election LIVE: Congress Key Meeting On Amethi Today; PM Modi To Address Goa Rally Ahead Of 3rd Phase Of Voting

Watch: AAP Protests Kejriwal's Arrest With 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' Campaign
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cadres stage 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign, near Laxmi Nagar area against the arrest of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in a case linked to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gujarat Students Create Postcards For Voting Awareness | Video
Students at Abrama Primary School in Valsad district of Gujarat created postcards to raise voting awareness.
All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to the polls in the third phase of the General Elections on May 7.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress To Hold Meeting On Amethi
The Congress top brass is all set to hold a discussion and finalise the party candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats, including Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday evening.
Amid the confusion over whether or not Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok saabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi this time, recently during a press conference, Rahul Gandhi stated that he would "abide with the party's decision" regarding the UP Seat.
In 2019, Rahul Gandhi contested for the Lok Sabha Polls from Amethi. The Congress MP was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani, who won with 468,514 votes.
The Congress has so far announced has candidates for 317 Lok Sabha seats.
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi To Address Goa Rally Ahead Of 3rd Phase Of Voting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Goa today, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Of the two parliamentary constituencies in the coastal state, PM Modi will address a rally in South Goa's Vasco town and will campaign for BJP candidates in the fray for Lok Sabha elections.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voter Turnout
The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 took place today covering 88 constituencies spanning across 13 states and Union Territories and saw a voter turnout of 63 per cent.
While the lowest voter turnout was observed in Uttar Pradesh at 54.85 per cent and Bihar at 55.08 per cent.
Assam- 70.68%
Bihar- 55.08%
Chhattisgarh- 73.62%
Jammu and Kashmir- 71.91 %
Karnataka- 68.30%
Kerala- 65.91%
Madhya Pradesh- 57.88%
Maharashtra- 57.83%
Manipur- 77.32%
Rajasthan- 64.07%
Tripura- 79.46%
Uttar Pradesh- 54.85%
West Bengal- 71.84%
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Dates
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, and the second phase on April 27, polling for Phase 3 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Welcome To Our Live Blog
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be bringing you all the latest updates and developments about elections on 27 April 2024. Stay with us!