The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Review | Existential, Unnerving And Still Sharply Surreal

Staples, playing a version of himself, performs with his entire being. He’s witty and heartfelt, weary yet perpetually on edge—the perfect embodiment of what it feels like to exist in a world that keeps stacking the odds higher against you. His expression often carries the fatigue of someone who’s seen too much absurdity to be shocked anymore. There’s a kind of knowing melancholy in his wry sense of humour as if every punchline carries a sigh underneath it. The show’s surrealism is built not on whimsy but on exhaustion; it’s the inanity of seeing how little the world changes for the better as time marches forward and prejudice keeps morphing.