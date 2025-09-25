Splitsville Review | A Messy, Occasionally Funny Farce Of Modern Marriages

Elsewhere, the comedy sharpens into character-driven absurdity. Carey, ever the hapless “nice guy,” finds himself hanging out with Ashley’s roster of ex-lovers long after she’s moved on. They become his new social circle, a quietly humiliating reminder that Ashley, who doesn’t know what she wants herself, has again outpaced him emotionally (before coming full circle). The joke is also on Ashley, a life coach who also has a life coach, but needs to go through the motions of life just like anyone else to figure out what she really wants: Carey, who has now moved on to Julie who, in turn, is about to divorce Paul for committing financial fraud.