Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Expels 14 Supporters of Sengottaiyan for Anti-Party Activities

AIADMK expelled 14 members, including former MP V Sathyabama, for supporting expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan in his push to reunite party factions.
Fourteen supporters of expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan, including a former MP, were expelled from the AIADMK for engaging in anti-party activities, the party announced on Friday.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered the removal of the 14 members, who had been backing Sengottaiyan in his attempts to pressure the party leadership into reuniting various factions ahead of next year’s Assembly election.
This action comes after disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Sengottaiyan, a former state minister, for meeting and interacting with ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala, and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran in Ramanathapuram district.
Former MP V Sathyabama was among those expelled from the party’s primary membership.
"The members from Erode Suburban West district were expelled from the AIADMK for conducting themselves contrary to policies, objectives and principles of the party; going against the rules and for bringing disrepute to the AIADMK," the party said in a statement.