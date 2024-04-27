Elections

BJP Replaces Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan With Lawyer Ujjwal Deorao Nikam For Mumbai North Central Seat

According to PTI, the party leaders have claimed that the decision to drop her was based on organisational feedback.

X/@poonam_mahajan and PTI
Poonam Mahajan (L) lawyer Ujjwal Deorao Nikam (R) Photo: X/@poonam_mahajan and PTI
The Bharatiya Janata Party replaced Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan with lawyer Ujjwal Deorao Nikam for the Mumbai North Central seat.

Nikam, a prominent figure in legal circles, previously served as a government counsel in the Mumbai terror attack case.

Mahajan is the daughter of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, represented the constituency in 2014 and 2019 and formerly led the BJP's youth wing.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam stated, "We can serve the society and the country through politics. I have received this opportunity to serve the nation. Therefore, I consider myself lucky."

Reason Behind The Change

Though indications had been there for some time that Mahajan would be dropped, it was the party's search for her replacement that took times per reports.

The Congress nominated Varsha Gaikwad, the party's city unit chief and Dharavi MLA, for Mumbai North Central.

Mumbai is scheduled to vote on May 20 during the fifth phase of elections.

