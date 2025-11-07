Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

While Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained star players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively, UP Warriorz decided to release India's ODI World Cup hero Deepti Sharma

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Womens Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players
File photo of Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana (left) with Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur during Women's Premier League 2025. Photo: X/Mumbai Indians
Summary of this article

  • WPL 2026 mega auction to be held in Delhi on November 27

  • Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians retain five players each

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru retain four, and UP Warriorz just one player

The countdown for the mega auction for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 has begun, with the five franchises announcing their respective player retention lists on Thursday (November 7, 2025). The mega auction will be held in Delhi on November 27.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians retained five players each, including stars like Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur.

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, chose to retain just one and two players respectively, releasing India all-rounder Deepti Sharma and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt — both of whom were standout performers at the recent ICC Women's World Cup.

India's Deepti Sharma bowls a delivery during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Warriorz decided to retain only former Under-19 World Cup winner Shweta Sehrawat as part of a fresh approach for the upcoming season. The Giants, meanwhile opted to retain the Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, as WPL rules allow teams to keep a maximum of two overseas players.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained India's World Cup-winning vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as well as wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, apart from Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil.

Full List Of Retained Players

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat

