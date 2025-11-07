Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

WPL 2026 mega auction to be held in Delhi on November 27
Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians retain five players each
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retain four, and UP Warriorz just one player
The countdown for the mega auction for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 has begun, with the five franchises announcing their respective player retention lists on Thursday (November 7, 2025). The mega auction will be held in Delhi on November 27.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians retained five players each, including stars like Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur.
UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, chose to retain just one and two players respectively, releasing India all-rounder Deepti Sharma and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt — both of whom were standout performers at the recent ICC Women's World Cup.
The Warriorz decided to retain only former Under-19 World Cup winner Shweta Sehrawat as part of a fresh approach for the upcoming season. The Giants, meanwhile opted to retain the Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, as WPL rules allow teams to keep a maximum of two overseas players.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained India's World Cup-winning vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as well as wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, apart from Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil.
Full List Of Retained Players
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney
Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil
UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat