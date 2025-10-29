Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

The world number one headed into the ATP-1000 event off the back of titles at the Cincinnati Masters, US Open and Japan Open, before withdrawing from the Shanghai Masters due to an injury concern

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Carlos Alcaraz
Cameron Norrie stunned Carlos Alcaraz
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Norrie stunned current world no 1 Alcaraz at Paris Masters

  • Alcaraz suffered a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory under the lights of La Defense Arena

  • Medvedev defeated Munar to ease into second round

Carlos Alcaraz was stunned by Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

The world number one headed into the ATP-1000 event off the back of titles at the Cincinnati Masters, US Open and Japan Open, before withdrawing from the Shanghai Masters due to an injury concern.

But top seed Alcaraz was brought crashing back down to earth by Norrie, who avenged his defeat four months ago in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory under the lights of La Defense Arena.

It appeared business as usual for one of the sport's leading stars in his first match at the tournament, as Alcaraz broke in the opener to take a 3-2 lead before converting his third set point to claim an early advantage.

Norrie came out flying in the following set, however, surging into a 3-1 lead by breaking Alcaraz's second service game and holding his nerve with the ball in hand.

The former world number eight did not take his foot off the throttle after teeing up a decider, battling to break and take a 4-3 lead before needing just two match points to dump out Alcaraz in Paris.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier on Tuesday, Daniil Medvedev – who reached the last four in Shanghai earlier this month and then won the title in Almaty – earned his first victory at the Paris Masters since 2021.

The 11th seed, who had not won at this event since reaching the final four years ago, overcame world number 36 Jaume Munar 6-1 6-3 to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov.

Ben Shelton also recorded a straight-sets victory over Flavio Cobolli as the fifth seed claimed a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 victory in just over 90 minutes, setting up a clash with Andrey Rublev.

Data Debrief: Norrie defies the odds

Alcaraz is just the third top seed to lose his opening match at the Paris Masters after Pete Sampras in 1996 and Roger Federer in 2009, since the ATP-1000 format introduction in 1990.

Norrie, aged 30 years 65 days, is also the second-oldest player to defeat the ATP number one at this tournament since the event’s inauguration in 1986, behind only David Ferrer (31 years 209 days) in 2013.

This victory marks the biggest moment of Norrie's year so far, surpassing another top-10 win over Lorenzo Musetti in Washington.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ Out To Clinch Series As ENG Eye Fightback In Hamilton

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

  3. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

  4. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

  5. A Deep Dive Into Shreyas Iyer's Medical Emergency Timeline And Aftermath

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  2. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  3. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  4. Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

  5. Bengaluru Weather: Flash Flood Alert Amid Cyclone Montha; Yellow Alert Issued

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Turkey Signs £8 billion Deal With UK To Buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

  4. Trump Praises Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi, Signs Landmark Rare Earths Deal

  5. Pakistan and Afghanistan Hold Third Day Of Peace Talks In Istanbul As Border Tensions Persist

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’