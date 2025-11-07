Delhi High Court Orders Google to Remove YouTube Channels Hosting Deepfake Videos of Rajat Sharma

The Delhi High Court ordered Google to take down two YouTube channels posting deepfake videos of journalist Rajat Sharma.
The court asked Google to provide full details of the channels and emphasised the need for quick platform action against AI-generated impersonations.
Google was directed to coordinate with Sharma to identify and remove any other misleading or duplicate content.
The Delhi High Court has directed Google LLC to take down two YouTube channels accused of circulating deepfake and AI-generated videos impersonating senior journalist Rajat Sharma.
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered that the channels be removed within 36 hours and directed Google to share details such as user information, contact data, and monetisation records within a week.
The order came after Sharma filed a suit alleging that certain YouTube channels were using his image, voice, and likeness without permission, creating misleading videos using artificial intelligence and misrepresenting them as genuine.
The court observed that when a person claims a video is a deepfake, social media platforms and intermediaries must act promptly instead of waiting for lengthy legal proceedings. It also directed Google to work with Sharma to identify and remove any other similar content.