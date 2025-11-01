Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

Rohan Bopanna retires from professional tennis
Indian sports great shares news via social media
Oldest man to claim a Grand Slam title in the Open Era
Tennis legend Rohan Bopanna bid adieu to the sport on Saturday (November 1, 2025), bringing the curtains down on a professional career spanning two decades on tour.
Sharing the news of his retirement via social media, Bopanna wrote: “How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it’s time… I’m officially hanging up my racquet. Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve... to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world — it all feels surreal... Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life.”
In January 2024, Bopanna had become the oldest-ever world number one in men's doubles tennis at 43. He went on to become the oldest man to claim a Grand Slam title in the Open Era, as he won the Australian Open doubles crown alongside partner Matthew Ebden.
More to follow...