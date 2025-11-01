Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

Sharing the news of his retirement via social media, Bopanna wrote: “How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it’s time… I’m officially hanging up my racquet. Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve... to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world — it all feels surreal... Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life.”