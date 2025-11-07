Mohsin Naqvi To Attend ICC Meeting In Dubai As BCCI Seeks Asia Cup Trophy Resolution – Report

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi attends ICC meeting in Dubai after skipping recent conferences
BCCI expected to raise the unresolved Asia Cup Trophy dispute at the ICC meeting
Asia Cup Trophy dispute remains unresolved despite India’s win over Pakistan
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav denied handshake with Pakistani players; team refused trophy from Naqvi
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi attended the ICC Board meeting in Dubai on Friday (November 7), ending speculation over his participation.
According to a Cricbuzz report, Naqvi is set to take part in the ICC Board meeting in Dubai. He had skipped several recent ICC gatherings, including the annual conference in Singapore earlier this year, raising questions about his involvement this time, especially with the Asia Cup issue on the agenda.
The meeting comes amid ongoing tension surrounding the Asia Cup Trophy, which remains in PCB’s possession despite India winning the tournament by defeating Pakistan in the final.
During the Asia Cup campaign, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav denied handshake with his Pakistani counterparts, and the team later declined to receive the trophy directly from Naqvi after the final.
With the matter still unresolved, Naqvi’s presence at the ICC headquarters assumes significance. The BCCI has maintained that it will not stay silent over the trophy issue and expects the ICC to take appropriate steps.
A formal discussion on the subject is understood to be underway, with a possible resolution expected later on Friday.