Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Miss ICC Board Meeting In Dubai Amid Asia Cup Trophy Dispute With BCCI: Report

ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi may miss a crucial ICC meeting in Dubai due to domestic issues, adding to the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy with India

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia cup 2025 Trophy controversy Mohsqin Navqi to skip ICC Meeting in Dubai report
Mohsin Naqvi stands near the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: AP
  • Mohsin Naqvi might skip ICC meeting in Dubai due to political issues

  • Asia Cup 2025 trophy presentation remains unresolved with BCCI

  • Naqvi, Pakistan's Interior Minister, chairs the ACC amidst conflict

  • India's players previously refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi

  • PCB COO Sumair Syed could attend if Naqvi is absent

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi might miss an important ICC Executive Board meeting in Dubai, with 'domestic political issues' potentially preventing his attendance, a PTI report said on November 4. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly discuss the unresolved Asia Cup 2025 trophy presentation during this meeting.

Naqvi chairs the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister. The four-day meeting, which began on Tuesday, could see Naqvi absent, possibly avoiding a confrontation with the BCCI. India's winning players had previously refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from him as a result of his anti-India statements.

A PCB source did not specify these exact political issues that reportedly prevent Naqvi's attendance at the Dubai meeting. He has not attended ICC meetings since Jay Shah was elected Chairman of the world body last year.

Trophy Dispute Details

A PCB source indicated PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Syed would attend the chief executives' meeting. Should Naqvi be unable to travel to Dubai, Syed could represent Pakistan in the all-important board meeting on November 7. A source also suggested Naqvi might join the board meeting remotely.

The Asia Cup trophy currently lies locked in the Asian Cricket Council's headquarters in Dubai, despite the final taking place in late September, which India won. The Pakistan minister stood at the centre of the trophy controversy when he arranged for it to be sent to the ACC secretariat in Dubai.

He has since insisted the Indian team must collect the trophy from him, even ordering ACC staff not to move the silverware without his permission. The BCCI wrote a letter to the ACC requesting that the trophy be forwarded to Mumbai.

However, Naqvi maintains he will personally hand it over to a BCCI representative and an Indian team member at a function in Dubai on November 10.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

