Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi Says India 'Welcome To Collect Trophy' From Him At ACC Office

Asia Cup trophy controversy continues to rage on
Mohsin Naqvi refutes reports of apologising to BCCI officials
India expected to escalate matter to ICC in November
Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi added fuel to the fire of the ongoing Asia Cup trophy controversy on Wednesday (October 1, 2025). He stated that the Indian cricket team is "welcome" to collect the trophy from him at the ACC's head office in Dubai.
This statement comes as the dispute over the champions being denied the top prize continues to attract attention in the cricketing world and among fans.
In a post on social media platform X, Naqvi refuted reports that he apologised to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials during the ACC Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday. The reports claimed that he expressed regret for his actions at the presentation ceremony on Sunday, when he walked away with the trophy after the Indian team refused to accept it.
Naqvi’s Stance And BCCI’s Objection At ACC AGM
Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and interior minister of Pakistan, is known for his pronounced anti-India political stance. In his statement, Naqvi wrote, "As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me."
He further asserted, "Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so."
Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla represented the BCCI at the ACC AGM, where they raised a strong objection regarding the Asia Cup trophy not being formally handed over to Suryakumar Yadav and his Indian team, who defeated Pakistan in the final by five wickets.
Naqvi reportedly told BCCI officials on Tuesday that he remained willing to give the trophy to the Indian team, though no resolution was reached during the meeting.
India’s Response And Broader Political Tensions
The BCCI has decided to escalate the matter by taking it to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is scheduled to hold its next meeting in November 2025.
The Asia Cup tournament saw India and Pakistan face each other three times, with India winning every encounter, including the final. Throughout the event, India maintained a 'no handshake policy' with Pakistani players, a move that angered the PCB.
The ongoing hostilities between India and Pakistan have intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Indian tourists were killed by terrorists backed by Pakistan. In response, India launched military action under 'Operation Sindoor' to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border, further straining relations between the two nations.
(With PTI inputs)