ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Postpones Official Jersey Launch Amid Participation Uncertainty - Report

PCB were initially planning to release their official kit for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on January 31, but it was later postponed

Mohsin Naqvi in Pakistan Cricket Board meeting. Photo: PCB
  • Pakistan yet to confirm participation in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • PCB postponed their official kit launch for the World Cup

  • Final decision to likely arrive on February 2

Pakistan are yet to confirm their participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They clarified their position when ICC ousted Bangladesh from participating in the competition as they refused to travel to India citing security reasons. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not provided a green signal on Pakistan's participation till date.

Earlier, Naqvi met Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sherif and later said that the PCB is awaiting guidance from the Pakistan government before taking a final call on whether the national team will travel for the ICC event, which starts on February 7.

It was expected that Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) will announce a decision on January 31, Saturday, but there has been radio silence from their end. It is now going to be touch and go for both ICC and Pakistan as the tournament draws closer.

PCB Postpones Jersey Release

As uncertainty looms over Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup, the PCB has reportedly postponed the unveiling ceremony of Pakistan’s official T20 World Cup 2026 jersey.

According to PTI, PCB were supposed to launch their official kit for the mega T20 competition in India and Sri Lanka during the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. But later, the plan was postponed due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.

Earlier, PCB announced the 15-member squad of Pakistan for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, although Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the squad announcement is not the green signal for participation. According to ARY News, the PCB is expected to make its final call on participation on Monday, February 2.

