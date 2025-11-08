India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI, PCB 'Break Ice', Seeking Amicable Solution - Report

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia met Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi at an International Cricket Council gathering in Dubai, and reportedly assured that a solution would soon be worked out regarding the Asia Cup trophy dispute

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Trophy Controversy BCCI PCB Break Ice Seeking Amicable Solution Report
An official removes the winners' trophy from the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: AP
  • Asia Cup trophy still at ACC headquarters in Dubai

  • Indian team refused to accept it from Mohsin Naqvi due to his anti-India stance

  • Various options being considered to resolve issue, as per Devajit Saikia

The cricket boards of India and Pakistan have reportedly managed to "break the ice" regarding the ongoing Asia Cup trophy dispute. This development followed a meeting between Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson, on the sidelines of an ICC gathering in Dubai.

Naqvi did not present the Asia Cup Trophy to India after the Indian team refused to accept it due to his anti-India stance. Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 event held in Dubai on September 28.

ICC Facilitates Negotiations Amid Tensions

A PTI report quoted Saikia as saying that he participated in both informal and formal ICC meetings, where PCB chairperson Naqvi was also present. During a formal session — though the trophy dispute was not on the official agenda — the ICC facilitated a separate meeting between Saikia and Naqvi in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official, the report added.

Saikia, the report went on, described the negotiation process as positive, stating, "Both sides cordially participated in the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet," and assured that a solution would be worked out soon.

No ICC Dispute Committee As Boards Seek Amicable Solution

Staff at the ACC headquarters in Dubai have reportedly been instructed by Naqvi not to move the trophy, which remains on display there. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister, has insisted that Indian representatives must accept the trophy from him.

Saikia stated that both sides are working towards an amicable solution and that "the ice has been broken now," with various options being considered. The BCCI secretary noted, "Definitely, in coming times, if things go in a positive way, the issue will be sorted at the earliest."

Despite speculation about a possible ICC dispute resolution committee, Saikia categorically denied any such move by the world body. He said, as per the report, "Although one of the senior persons from ICC is involved in the process of negotiation, there is no requirement of any such thing (a committee) at this stage. The issue will be resolved before any such drastic step is taken by the ICC."

Tournament Tensions And Women's World Cup Recognition

The two teams clashed three times during the Asia Cup tournament, with tensions running high throughout all matches. The Indian team maintained a no-handshake policy with their Pakistani counterparts as a gesture of solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Hostilities escalated further as players from both teams seemingly mocked each other through gestures deemed as offensive, resulting in penalties for "bringing the game into disrepute."

In other developments, Saikia informed that the ICC Board of Directors congratulated the BCCI for successfully hosting the Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa in the final held in Navi Mumbai to claim its maiden ICC title.

The South African women's team was also congratulated for three consecutive final appearances, with Saikia noting that "South African women's team's graph is on the rise."

(With PTI inputs)

