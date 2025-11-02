India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: See Best Photos From Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium
Unseasonal rain on Sunday (November 2, 2025) delayed the toss for the ICC Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. It has been a rainy morning, even though the last two days were largely dry. The IMD prediction for the match-day is: "generally cloudy with light rain". The ground staff at the DY Patil Stadium kept the centre and the two bowling ends covered right up till the boundary ropes but squares on either side of the pitch remained uncovered. The 13th edition of the Women's World Cup tournament is set to unveil a new champion with both India and South Africa being in hunt of their maiden title in the ODI format.
1/2
2/2
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE