Cricket

India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: See Best Photos From Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium

Unseasonal rain on Sunday (November 2, 2025) delayed the toss for the ICC Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. It has been a rainy morning, even though the last two days were largely dry. The IMD prediction for the match-day is: "generally cloudy with light rain". The ground staff at the DY Patil Stadium kept the centre and the two bowling ends covered right up till the boundary ropes but squares on either side of the pitch remained uncovered. The 13th edition of the Women's World Cup tournament is set to unveil a new champion with both India and South Africa being in hunt of their maiden title in the ODI format.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final IND-w vs SA-W ODI Cricket_Y Patil Stadium
Groundsmen cover the field amid rain at the DY Patil Stadium ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 cricket final match between India Women and South Africa Women, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
1/2
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final IND-w vs SA-W ODI Cricket_Indian national flag
People hold the national flag as part of rehearsals at DY Patil Stadium ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 cricket final match between India Women and South Africa Women, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/2
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final IND-w vs SA-W ODI Cricket_covered pitch
The pitch area is covered with plastic sheets as it rains ahead of the ICC women's cricket match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Shafali And Mandhana Eye Strong Start|IND-W 4/0 (1.3)

  2. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Washington Sundar's Fiery Knock Takes Game Away From AUS | IND 171/5

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Batting First In Harare

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  4. IMD Heavy Rain Alert: Gujarat Faces Continued Rainfall Till November 3

  5. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start