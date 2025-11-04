India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Controversy: ICC Punishes Suryakumar, Bumrah And Farhan; Suspends Rauf For 2 Matches

ICC has penalised Suryakumar and Haris Rauf for the Asia Cup 2025 fallout
Suryakumar was fined thirty percent of this match fees and two demerit points
Haris Rauf has been suspended for two games
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been suspended for two games whereas India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was fined thirty percent of this match fees and two demerit points as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the hearings regarding the two India vs Pakistan matches during the Asia Cup 2025.
Rauf was involved in some heated altercations during the Asia Cup matches against India and Suryakumar as seen to make political charged remarks after the Indian players snubbed handshakes with their Pakistan players.
Rauf copped two financial penalties of 30 percent each for two separate incidents during matches against India, leading to a two-match ban in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa on November 4 and 6.
The ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referees undertook the hearing following the incidents on September 14, 21 and 28. Indian skipper Suryakumar has also been fined 30 percent of his match fees for "bringing the game to disrepute" for his comments supporting the Indian armed forces and showing solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack.
Jasprit Bumrah copped one demerit point while Arshdeep Singh and Sahibzada Farhan were also let off without any penalty.
Despite India winning the tournament, the IND vs PAK clashes saw plenty of controversies as the two teams clashed for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attacks where 26 Indian lives were lost.
Pakistan players abused and sledged Indian batters whereas the likes of Rauf were seen making gestures towards the Indian players as well as the crowd.