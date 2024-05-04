Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Tape' Case: CBI Likely To Issue Blue Corner Notice Against The JD(S) Leader| What Does That Mean?

Amid escalating tension in the row over sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who also fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport, the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to issue a Blue Corner notice against him.
What is a 'Blue Corner Notice'?
According to the Interpol, Blue Corner notices are defined as “international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information.”
The CBI refers to it as ‘B Series (Blue) Notices’. According to CBI, “The ‘B’ series notices are also called ‘enquiry notices’ and may be issued in order to have someone’s identity verified; to obtain particulars of a person’s criminal record; to locate someone who is missing or is an identified or unidentified international criminal or is wanted for a violation of ordinary criminal law and whose extradition may be requested.”
Sexual abuse charges against Prajwal Revanna
Recently, a major 'sex tape' scandal surfaced in Karnataka allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna. Nearly 3,000 explicit video clips of Revanna sexually abusing several women have gone viral in Karnataka's Hassan in the past week.
However, Revanna is yet to be detained or questioned. He sought seven days' time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government to probe the allegations on Thursday.
How did Revanna flee India?
MEA on Thursday said Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany using his diplomatic passport instead of using a Visa and did not seek political clearance before leaving India.
Meanwhile, a war of words erupted involving the BJP and Congress over who should have taken action against the MP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress government of not taking timely action against Revanna while retaliating to the attack, the state Congress government attacked the BJP for allying with the JD(S).