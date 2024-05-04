National

Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: Second Lookout Notice Issued For Suspended MP

A fresh lookout notice has been issued for suspended MP Prajwal Revanna in relation to the numerous sexual abuse and rape allegations against him.

X/@iPrajwalRevanna
Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna | Photo: X/@iPrajwalRevanna
A fresh lookout notice has been issued for suspended MP Prajwal Revanna in relation to the numerous sexual abuse and rape allegations against him. As per Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara, a second lookout notice has been issued for Revanna and his father HD Revanna.

"We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices," stated the state home minister.

As per the home minister, this lookout notice was issued on Friday and that the father-son due have time till Saturday evening to respond to the notice.

This fresh lookout notice comes after a global notice was issued for Revanna and his father on Thursday. The suspend MP allegedly fled to Germany on April 26 after videos of him indulging in sexual abuse with several women went viral on social media.

After the first notice, Revanna and his father requested for more time to appear before the Special Investigation Team. However, this request was denied.

Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and son of former minister HD Revanna. Prajwal was seeking re-election from Hassan under JD(S). However, following the scandal, he was suspended until further notice by the party.

Prajwal Revanna has also been accused of raping multiple women. Along with this, the suspended Revanna MP has been accused of kidnapping a women in Mysuru and sexually abusing her. Revanna has applied for bail in the kidnapping case.

