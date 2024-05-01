Prajwal Revanna's First Reaction After Sexual Abuse Allegations, Says 'Truth Will Prevail Soon'

In his first reaction after the alleged case of sexual abuse emerged against him, the expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday said, “truth will soon prevail”.
Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he wrote: “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon."
Revanna is currently caught up in a controversy after several videos emerged, showing him allegedly assaulting multiple women. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister and Prajwal's uncle, suspended the MP from Hassan after the allegations came to the fore from the party. Revanna is also former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's grandson.
On Saturday, Revanna left for Germany, and a day later, he filed a police complaint claiming that the clips were "doctored" and were distributed to "tarnish his image and poison voters' minds". The row has also put pressure on the BJP who had allied with the JDS last year.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already ordered probe against him. On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the diplomatic passport of Revanna be cancelled, as he has managed to leave the country despite being the key accused in the case.
Earlier, a case of sexual harassment and stalking was lodged against Revanna. The Karnataka government has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which may visit Hassan, the constituency represented by Revanna in Lok Sabha to probe the case.
Siddaramaiah has appealed to PM Modi to cancel Revanna's diplomatic passport so that he can be brought in and questioned by the probe agencies.
"Sending the impeding police case and arrest, the accused Member of Parliament and NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad. It is learnt from the reports that he is travelling abroad on his diplomatic passport," he said in a letter.
"While the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several women by Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land." he added.