Prajwal Revanna Sexual Harassment Case: SIT Issues Notice To Father-Son Duo; NCW To Conduct Probe; BJP Distances Itself From Allegations

The Special Investigation Team on Tuesday probing alleged sexual harassment case have issued noticees to Hassan MLA H D Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, the current MP from Hassan.
The father and son duo have been instructed to appear before the SIT for further investigation.
NCW To Conduct Thorough Probe
The Congress' women's wing urged the National Commission for Women to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and ensure accountability for all parties involved.
In a letter addressed to NCW chief Rekha Sharma, All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba expressed concern and requested urgent intervention from the commission regarding the allegations of sexual harassment involving Revanna.
Lamba reportedly wrote, "It has been brought to our attention that a pen drive, allegedly released in Hassan, contains videos that implicate the sexual exploitation of more than 500 women of all ages and seeking mental pleasure by harassing them. This act not only violates the privacy and dignity of the women involved but also poses a significant threat to their safety and well-being."
Lamba said that a complaint has been filed against Revanna, alleging sexual harassment by his former domestic helper.
How Has BJP Leaders Reacted?
The BJP distanced itself from the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna and stated that it doesn't control its alliance partner in Karnataka.
The BJP also criticized the Congress, suggesting that the state government, under Congress leadership, did not have enough information to take action against Prajwal.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over the accusations against Revanna and said that such incidents "cannot be tolerated".
The BJP general secretary overseeing Karnataka, reportedly said that the party would fully support the state government in conducting a fair investigation.
However, the two BJP leaders blamed the Congress for delaying the investigation and “letting him (Prajwal) leave the country”.
“The Congress which wants to accuse us, I want to ask a small thing: whose government is there? It is a Congress government. The videos would have been in your knowledge because it was released at such a time. And till now, why has the Congress party not taken any action? The proceedings do not have to be done by us. Law and order is a state issue.”
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday claimed the timing of the circulation of purported video clips of JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna makes it clear that the Congress government in Karnataka had prior knowledge about them and asked why it allowed him to go abroad.
Hitting out at the Congress over the "delay" by its government in taking action, Thakur said the BJP never supports such "utterly shameful" conduct.
"The timing of the circulation of these video clips makes it clear that the Congress government in Karnataka had prior knowledge about the videos. Why did the Congress government not act in time? It is clear that the Congress wanted to reap political benefit even from this issue," Thakur said.
The senior BJP leader sought to know the "compulsions" of the Congress government in Karnataka for delayed action against Prajwal Revanna.
Prajwal Revanna Sexual Harassment Case
A case was registered at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district on Sunday, based on a complaint by a woman who worked in Revanna's house.
The father-son duo was booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman).
The FIR was referred to the SIT, led by B K Singh, Additional Director-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, formed to probe the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, after several explicit videos were in circulation.
Prajwal Revanna is not in the country and is said to have flown abroad after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on April 26.
Prajwal Revanna is the BJP-JD(S) candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls on Friday. He was suspended from the party on Tuesday with immediate affect.