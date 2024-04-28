House Help Accuses Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna & Father Of Sexual Assault Amid 'Obscene' Video Row

Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in the middle of a scandal over ‘obscene’ videos allegedly involving him, has been charged with sexual harassment by a 47-year-old woman who worked as a house help at his home.
The woman has accused Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna, Prajwal's father, of sexual assault as well, as reported by India Today.
According to the report, the complainant claimed that Prajwal Revanna would repeatedly call her to his room, and that other women workers in the house had also been subjected to similar treatment. Male workers in the house had warned the women to be cautious around Prajwal Revanna, she said.
About The Case:
This development comes amid a larger scandal involving purported sex tapes allegedly featuring Prajwal Revanna. The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the videos, which are alleged to show "rape".
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a probe following a letter from the State Commission for Women (SCW), which said that “influential politicians sought sexual favours” from women besides “raping some of them”.
Revanna has denied the authenticity of the "obscene videos" implicating him, alleging that they are morphed. He has lodged a complaint through his polling agent.
Revanna is not in the country, as per the police.
He is the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the son of former minister and JD(S) leader H D Revanna. Revanna contested as the BJP-JD(S) candidate against Congress’s Shreyas M Patel from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency on April 26.