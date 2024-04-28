National

CM Siddaramaiah Announces SIT Probe For Deve Gowda Grandson's Alleged Obscene Video Case

The chief minister stated that obscene video clips involving Prajwal Revanna were being shared in Hassan district which showed the apparent sexual assault of women.

Advertisement

X/@iPrajwalRevanna
Prajwal Revanna Photo: X/@iPrajwalRevanna
info_icon

The Karnataka government has decided to establish a Special Investigation Team to investigate an alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

What did CM Siddaramaiah say?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on 'X' wrote, "The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case".

The chief minister stated that obscene video clips were being shared in Hassan district which depicted the apparent sexual assault of women.

"In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission (Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary) had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," Siddaramaiah said.

Advertisement

Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know