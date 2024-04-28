CM Siddaramaiah Announces SIT Probe For Deve Gowda Grandson's Alleged Obscene Video Case

The Karnataka government has decided to establish a Special Investigation Team to investigate an alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.
Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.
What did CM Siddaramaiah say?
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on 'X' wrote, "The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case".
The chief minister stated that obscene video clips were being shared in Hassan district which depicted the apparent sexual assault of women.
"In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission (Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary) had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," Siddaramaiah said.
Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.
The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.