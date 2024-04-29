Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Scandal': JD(S) MP's MLA Father Breaks Silence; Did BJP Ignore Red Flags? | All Details

Prajwal Revanna, the only MP from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and the NDA candidate from Hassan in Karnataka, finds himself at the epicentre of a political storm. A case of sexual harassment has been filed against Prajwal amidst a controversy over explicit videos allegedly depicting the Hassan MP engaging in sexual assault against multiple women.
The video clips, allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, surfaced on social media days before Hassan voted on April 26 in Phase 2 of the elections.
Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has however denied the allegations. He filed a complaint saying that the circulated videos have been manipulated.
The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the videos, which are alleged to show "rape".
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a probe following a letter from the State Commission for Women (SCW), which said that “influential politicians sought sexual favours” from women besides “raping some of them”.
The JDS, in alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, has distanced itself from the controversy. Nonetheless, political analysts say it has left the alliance embarrassed, though this may not have much of a political impact.
Allegations On Prajwal Revanna
The sitting MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, has been accused of being in alleged sex tapes, which are in circulation in the constituency.
In addition to these accusations related to a sex scandal, an FIR has been filed against Prajwal and his father Revanna by their domestic help. The complaint alleges repeated sexual harassment by the duo between 2019 and 2022.
According to the complainant, HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna would sexually assault female workers within their residences. “Whenever (HD) Revanna’s wife wasn’t there, he used to call the women to the storeroom and touch them while giving them fruits. He used to remove saree pins and sexually assault women,” she added.
Following the complaint, authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman).
Prajwal 'Flees' Country
Amid the scandal and SIT probe on the MP, Prajwal has left the country, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office.
Speaking to reporters, Home Minister G Parameshwara stated: "In case he (Prajwal) has gone to the foreign country, SIT will be responsible for bringing him back and continuing the investigation. We will not tell the SIT to do the investigation this or that way."
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "We are hanging our heads in shame."
"I saw in the media that he has 'escaped'. This is an unpardonable crime. It is a matter of shame. He is an MP and the grandson of a former Prime Minister. He represented the same constituency which the former Prime Minister had represented," Shivakumar, also state Congress chief, said.
BJP Leader Warned Party About JD(S) MP. Did BJP Ignore Red Flags?
Congress leader Pawan Khera has brought attention to a letter shared on the X platform, allegedly written by BJP leader Devaraj Gowda to the Karnataka state unit chief about Prajwal Revanna on December 8, 2023. This revelation raises questions about whether the BJP overlooked warning signs.
Khera questioned why the BJP formed an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) if they were aware of Prajwal Revanna's situation. Khera also asked about the individual who facilitated Prajwal Revanna's escape to Germany.
In a line of questions, Khera also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent.
He said the footage, which was allegedly used by Revanna to blackmail the women, could prove to be a "major blow" to the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the state.
The BJP leader further claimed that another pen drive containing these videos, as well as photos, had reached national leaders of the Congress.
“If we align with the JD(S) and if we nominate a JD(S) candidate in Hassan for the Lok Sabha elections, these videos can be used as a 'Brahmastra' (destructive weapon), and we will be tainted as a party that aligned with the family of a rapist. This will be a big blow to the image of our party nationally,” Devaraje Gowda stated in his letter.
MLA Father HD Revanna And Uncle Kumaraswamy React To Scandal
Prajwal Revanna's father, HD Revanna, who is a Karnataka MLA and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, responded to the sex scandal involving his son, labelling it a "conspiracy" during a statement on Monday.
He added that the 'obscene videos' are "4-5 years old" and also asserted he will not "get scared and run away".
HD Revanna said, "Prajwal was anyway going to go abroad," and "He didn't know an FIR was going to be filed against him".
On party action against Prajwal, HD Revanna said, "Expelling him from the party is left to the party high command".
JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, who is Prajwal Revanna's uncle, distanced himself from the alleged sex scandal involving his nephew.
“SIT has been formed to probe the case. Whoever has done the mistake must be punished for it. Let the truth come out,” said Kumaraswamy on Sunday.
Stating that the videos caused embarrassment to his family, the JD(S) leader said, “Do not bring my name or Devegowda’s name into it as we respect women. We learned about the Revanna issue now and had we known about it earlier, we would have initiated action. The videos have caused embarrassment to the family and society”.