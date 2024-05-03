National

SIT Officers File Rape Case Against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna: Reports

Hundreds of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP have gone viral in Hassan recently.

PTI
JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna | Photo: PTI
The Karnataka government's special investigation team (SIT) filed a second case against Janata Dal (Secular)'s Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna with rape allegations reportedly.

According to an India Today report, this case, under Section 376 of the IPC, includes charges under Section 376(2)(N) (committing rape repeatedly), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354A(1)(ii) (demand for sexual favour), 354(B) (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intention to disrobe her), and 354(C) (uploading of nude or semi-nude pictures), as well as provisions of the IT Act.

Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, is facing allegations of sexually abusing women. The state government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the charges.

Previously, a case was registered against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revannafor sexual harassment based on the complaint by filed by an elderly female employee who worked at the house of the father-son duo.

A lookout notice was been issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who is reportedly went to Germany amid the allegations.

HD Revanna moved a local court on Thursday seeking anticipatory bail.

In mounting trouble for Prajwal Revanna, another victim has also approached the police with a plaint against the now suspended JD(S) MP, state Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said.

Meanwhile, Prajwal's brother claimed a conspiracy to weaken the family politically.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting a "mass rapist" and sought his apology.

