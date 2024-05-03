Prajwal Revanna Diplomatic Passport Row: 'No One Can Travel Without Knowledge Of Centre', Says CM Siddaramaiah

Amid the escalating row over sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday salmmed the Centre for backing Revanna. In context of Revanna traveling to Germany amid the ongoing row, the chief minister said no one can travel abroad the country without the knowledge of the Centre and everyone's passport and visa are checked while traveling internationally.
Responding to Siddaramaiah's demand for revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that such an action could only be taken under a court's directions.
How did Revanna flee India?
MEA on Thursday said Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany using his diplomatic passport instead of using a Visa and did not seek political clearance before leaving India.
Meanwhile, a war of words erupted involving the BJP and Congress over who should have taken action against the MP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress government of not taking timely action against Revanna while retaliating to the attack, the state Congress government attacked the BJP for allying with the JD(S).
Sexual abuse charges against Prajwal Revanna
Recently, a major 'sex tape' scandal surfaced in Karnataka allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna. Nearly 3,000 explicit video clips of Revanna sexually abusing several women have gone viral in Karnataka's Hassan in the past week.
However, Revanna is yet to be detained or questioned. He sought seven days' time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government to probe the allegations on Thursday.