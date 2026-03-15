Thalapathy Vijay Reaches Delhi For Third CBI Questioning In Karur Stampede Case

Thalapathy Vijay has arrived in New Delhi for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Karur stampede case. The actor is expected to appear before investigators for a third round of questioning as the probe continues.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay In Delhi CBI Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Thalapathy Vijay arrives in Delhi for CBI questioning in stampede probe.

  • Actor to face third round of questioning in Karur stampede case.

  • Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan faces OTT deal setback amid controversy.

Actor Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, has reached New Delhi to appear before investigators in connection with the Karur stampede case. According to reports from Press Trust of India, the actor travelled to the national capital for a third round of questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation as part of the ongoing probe.

Thalapathy Vijay arrives in Delhi for CBI questioning

Officials are expected to question the actor regarding certain aspects of the case during the latest round of interrogation. The investigation agency has been examining several details linked to the stampede incident as part of its continuing inquiry.

Reports also stated that Vijay checked into the Taj Palace Hotel soon after arriving in the city. Videos showing the actor’s vehicle entering the hotel premises quickly circulated across social media, drawing attention from fans and media outlets.

Delay request and third round of interrogation

Earlier, the actor had been asked to appear before the CBI on March 10. However, according to reports, Vijay requested additional time before attending the questioning.

Investigators reportedly did not accept his request for a 15-day extension. Instead, the agency granted him a shorter extension of five days to present himself before the investigation team.

Vijay Has Been Called By The CBI For Questioning On The Karur Stampede - Instagram
Vijay Seeks 15-Day Extension For CBI Questioning Again In Karur Stampede Case

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Following that development, Vijay travelled to New Delhi to cooperate with the inquiry. The third round of questioning is scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026, according to reports.

Vijay speaks about political priorities

The actor recently spoke publicly about his future plans, indicating that politics has become a key focus for him. During a public event, Vijay stated that politics now occupies the centre of his priorities. The statement comes at a time when the actor has been increasingly active in political discussions while continuing his film career.

‘Jana Nayagan’ faces fresh hurdles

Meanwhile, Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan has reportedly encountered fresh difficulties. According to a report by Thanthi TV, the film’s OTT rights deal has been cancelled amid the ongoing controversy.

Reports claim that a major streaming platform had earlier acquired the digital rights for around ₹120 crore. With the deal now reportedly withdrawn, uncertainty remains around the project’s digital release plans.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is described as a political action thriller. The movie had originally been scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but the date was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification did not grant clearance in time.

Vijay was last seen in the action film GOAT, which marked his previous big-screen appearance.

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