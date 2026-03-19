Anutin Charnvirakul Elected As Thailand’s New Prime Minister

Summary of this article
Anutin secured the prime ministership with 293 out of 498 votes, well above the 249 required. His coalition now controls 292 of the 499 seats in parliament.
Before officially taking office, Anutin must be formally appointed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn in the coming days.
To address the conflict with Cambodia, Anutin's Bhumjaithai party has promised to build a new border wall, close illegal crossings, and recruit around 100,000 volunteer soldiers.
Thailand’s parliament has elected Anutin Charnvirakul as the nation’s new prime minister, a move analysts believe could pave the way for a period of political stability following months of uncertainty.
In a parliamentary vote on Thursday, Anutin secured 293 out of 498 votes, comfortably clearing the 249-vote threshold needed for a simple majority. The 59-year-old leader is expected to be formally appointed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn in the coming days, after which a new Cabinet will be assembled.
Anutin, a seasoned political strategist, led his Bhumjaithai party to a decisive victory in the February general election on a platform emphasizing nationalism, military support, and pro-monarchy policies. The party’s strong performance was bolstered by growing public concern over political instability and escalating border tensions with neighboring Cambodia.
Bhumjaithai now forms the core of a coalition government comprising an alliance of smaller parties, controlling 292 of the 499 seats in parliament. The coalition includes the Pheu Thai party, which Anutin had previously helped bring down by withdrawing from its ruling coalition.
“The government coalition is ready to perform its duty in the legislature and executive smoothly to bring prosperity to the country,” Anutin told reporters following his election. “We will quickly form a Cabinet and give a policy statement to solve the problems of the country.”
The newly formed People’s Party is set to lead the opposition. However, the party faces significant challenges, as nearly a dozen of its senior members could face political bans over their efforts to amend Thailand’s strict royal defamation laws.
Anutin inherits a host of pressing challenges, including a sluggish economy and the potential economic ripple effects from escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.
The new prime minister must also address the simmering border dispute with Cambodia, which flared up in December. While a ceasefire remains in place, the two countries have yet to resolve disagreements along their 800-kilometer shared frontier.
Bhumjaithai has pledged to construct a new border wall, close illegal crossings, and recruit approximately 100,000 volunteer soldiers to strengthen national security.
During his previous tenure as prime minister, Anutin authorized the armed forces to take necessary actions to maintain border control—a precedent that may signal his approach to current tensions.