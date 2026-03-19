Assam Elections: BJP Unveils First List for Assam Polls, Turncoats Get Key Seats

On March 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, left, and BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia, right, welcome Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi into the Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

On March 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, left, and BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia, right, welcome Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi into the Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI