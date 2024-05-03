Karnataka: HD Revanna Abducted Mother, Prajwal Tied & Raped Her, Claims 20-Yr-Old Boy; JD(S) MP Booked

Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual abuse allegations and mired in a huge controversy with 'obscene' videos allegedly featuring him with multiple doing the rounds, now faces rape case over the complaint by a 20-year-old boy in which he has alleged his mother was abducted and raped by the leader.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said a rape case has been filed against JD(S) leader and NDA’s Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal Revanna is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan, which went to the polls on April 26.
Karnataka CM said he has directed police to identify, trace and secure the victims in view of the alleged kidnapping of a victim at Krishnarajanagara town in Mysuru district.
The mother of three children was allegedly abducted by Holenarasipura MLA and Prajwal’s father HD Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna from her home, her 20-year-old son complained to the police. He said videos showed that his mother was allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal Revanna, according to a news agency PTI report.
HD Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.
Police have arrested Sathish Babanna and are interrogating him in connection with the case, PTI quoted a police source as saying.
Prajwal Revanna's Father Given 2nd Notice
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday said a second notice has been served to Prajwal Revanna's MLA father HD Revanna in connection with the cases of molestation and abduction registered against him.
Parameshwara said earlier a notice was served under section 41 A of CrPC to which Prajwal Revanna's advocate had sought seven days' time.
The Special Investigation Team, which was set up to investigate the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna, has replied that it would not be possible to give them the time sought as there is no such provision, the minister said.
He added that HD Revanna who was also served the notice has sought 24 hours' time.
"As time cannot be given, procedurally a second notice has been issued [to MLA Revanna], because law says due opportunity has to be given. If they don't respond to the notice, action will be taken in accordance with law," PTI quoted the minister as saying.
Responding to reports that the victims of MP Prajwal's alleged sexual abuse are not coming forward to record their statements, Parameshwara said efforts are on "to instill courage in them to come forward and give statements"
"The government will protect them. SIT has identified those in the video and is giving them courage... We expect more women to come and give statements," he said.