Elections

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins At 93 Constituencies Across 11 States And UTs; All Eyes On Gandhinagar, Baramati

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is taking place today with 93 parliamentary constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories in the fray. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. While voting was scheduled in Jammu and Kashmir's Anant-Rajouri seat in the third phase, the Election Commission deferred it citing "adverse weather". Among the key seats going to polls in the third phase, one is Gujarat's Gandhinagar where Home Minister Amit Shah is contesting against Sonal Ramanbhai Patel of the Congress, and another is Maharashtra's Baramati where Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is fielded against his nephew Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar.

Jheelum Basu
Jheelum Basu
7 May 2024
7 May 2024
Phase 3 voting is underway at 93 constituencies across 1 states and UTs on Tuesday | PTI

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar Reach Polling Booth

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his wife and NCP candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat Sunetra Pawar reached a polling booth to cast their vote. Baramati is one of the most crucial Lok Sabha seats where Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is fielded against his nephew Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar.

While interacting with the reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "The party leaders and the workers who campaign for their candidate always believe that their candidate will win. This is the beginning. It is still not 6pm. I am sure people will support our candidate. This election is for the development of Baramati..."

Advertisement

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah Reaches Polling Booth In Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to cast his vote. Today, all eyes are on Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat where Shah is contesting against Sonal Ramanbhai Patel of the Congress.

Advertisement

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP's Umesh Jadhav Casts Vote

BJP candidate Dr Umesh Jadhav casts his vote at a polling booth in Kalaburagi. Congress has fielded party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani against him from here.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand Forest Fire | In Pics
  2. Mass Migration, Poor Health Facilities, Unpaved Roads: Key Electoral Issues in Budaun
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  4. Sikkim’s Namchi, Pakyong Administrative Centres Receive Postal Ballots For LS Polls
  5. Meme On Mamata Banerjee, Police Warn X Users: 'Immediately Disclose Your Identity'
Entertainment News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  2. Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Make Met Gala Debut As A Couple
  3. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  4. Mindy Kaling Stuns In Bold Gaurav Gupta Gown At The 2024 Met Gala; Fans Compare It To Aishwarya Rai's 2022 Cannes Look
  5. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester United Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace In EPL
  2. UCL: Dortmund Must Better Last Week's Showing To Win At PSG, Says Coach Terzic
  3. PSG Vs Dortmund, Live Streaming, Champions League: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2nd Leg
  4. David Moyes Leaving West Ham 'Great Decision For Everybody': Jamie Carragher
  5. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Ton Ends Mumbai's Losing Streak - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Make Met Gala Debut As A Couple
  2. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker Wows At 2024 Met Gala With Birdcage Dress
  4. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Concludes Testimony
  5. Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain