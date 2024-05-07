Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins At 93 Constituencies Across 11 States And UTs; All Eyes On Gandhinagar, Baramati

As per the original Election Commission schedule, 94 constituencies were to go to polls in the third phase, however, recent developments have changed the figures. Voting for Jammu and Kashmir's Anant-Rajouri seat, which was to happen in the third phase, has been postponed to May 25 by the EC, citing "adverse weather". The BJP has already won unopposed Gujarat's Surat seat, which was scheduled to go to polls in the third phase. Meanwhile, polling in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, which was to be held in the second phase on April 26, is being held in the third phase on May 7.