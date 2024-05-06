Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know Which Constituencies Are Going To Vote In Phase 3 | Full List

The Election Commission declared that 1,351 candidates from 12 states and union territories are in the fray for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Getty Images
Voters seen standing in queues to cast their votes in the First Phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 at a Polling station on April 19, 2024 in Muzaffarnagar Photo: Getty Images
In the ongoing election season, another important days come ahead as India is set to vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, with 93 constituencies from 11 states and union territories.

Voting will commence at 7 am tomorrow in the polling stations and end at 5 pm.

The Election Commission on March 16 announced the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections where they informed that the election procedure will be divided into seven phases beginning on April 19 and continue till June 1.

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

How Many Candidates In Fray For Phase 3 Voting?

These include eight candidates from Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh, where the election was to be held in the second phase but was postponed to the third following the death of the BSP candidate.

BJP candidate from Surat seat in Gujarat Mukesh Dalal has been elected unopposed.

Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency was also listed under phase 3 but due to floods and property damage in the state last week from heavy rains, the vote was postponed to May 25.

A total of 2,963 nominations were filed for 95 seats, including Betul. After the scrutiny of all nominations, 1,563 were found to be valid.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 - Getty Images
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Voting Day In Your Constituency

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Constituencies Going To Vote In Phase 3 Of LS Polls On May 7

12 States And Union Territories

Assam

  1. Kokrajhar,

  2. Dhubri,

  3. Barpeta,

  4. Guwahati

Bihar

  1. Jhanjharpur,

  2. Supaul,

  3. Araria,

  4. Madhepura,

  5. Khagaria

Chhattisgarh

  1. Surguja,

  2. Raigarh,

  3. Janjgir-Champa,

  4. Korba,

  5. Bilaspur,

  6. Durg,

  7. Raipur

Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Dama And Diu

  1. Daman and Diu

  2. Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Goa

1. North Goa

2. South Goa

Gujarat

  1. Kachchh,

  2. Banaskantha,

  3. Patan,

  4. Mahesana,

  5. Sabarkantha,

  6. Gandhinagar,

  7. Ahmedabad East,

  8. Ahmedabad West,

  9. Surendranagar,

  10. Rajkot,

  11. Porbandar,

  12. Jamnagar,

  13. Junagadh,

  14. Amreli,

  15. Bhavnagar,

  16. Anand,

  17. Bharuch,

  18. Bardoli,

  19. Surat,

  20. Navsari,

  21. Valsad,

  22. Kheda,

  23. Panchmahal,

  24. Dahod,

  25. Vadodara,

  26. Chhota Udaipur

Karnataka

  1. Chikkodi,

  2. Belgaum,

  3. Bagalkot,

  4. Bijapur,

  5. Gulbarga,

  6. Raichur,

  7. Bidar,

  8. Koppal,

  9. Bellary,

  10. Haveri,

  11. Dharwad,

  12. Uttara Kannada,

  13. Davanagere,

  14. Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh

  1. Morena,

  2. Bhind,

  3. Gwalior,

  4. Guna,

  5. Sagar,

  6. Vidisha,

  7. Bhopal,

  8. Rajgarh

Sunetra Pawar, NCP Ajit Pawar faction candidate is representing the Mahayuti alliance backed by BJP and Shiv Sena Shinde faction, interacting with locals in Baramati - Photo via Team Sunetra Pawar
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Sunetra Pawar Eyes Baramati's Tourism Potential, Job Creation as MP Goals

BY Shweta Desai

Maharashtra

  1. Raigad,

  2. Baramati,

  3. Osmanabad,

  4. Latur,

  5. Solapur,

  6. Madha,

  7. Sangli,

  8. Satara,

  9. Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg,

  10. Kolhapur,

  11. Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Sambhal,

  2. Hathras,

  3. Agra,

  4. Fatehpur Sikri,

  5. Firozabad,

  6. Mainpuri,

  7. Etah,

  8. Badaun,

  9. Aonla,

  10. Bareilly

Representational Image | - PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full List Of Congress Candidates For All States/UTs

BY Outlook Web Desk

West Bengal

  1. Maldaha Uttar,

  2. Maldaha Dakshin,

  3. Jangipur,

  4. Murshidabad

