Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know Which Constituencies Are Going To Vote In Phase 3 | Full List

In the ongoing election season, another important days come ahead as India is set to vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, with 93 constituencies from 11 states and union territories.
Voting will commence at 7 am tomorrow in the polling stations and end at 5 pm.
The Election Commission on March 16 announced the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections where they informed that the election procedure will be divided into seven phases beginning on April 19 and continue till June 1.
The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.
How Many Candidates In Fray For Phase 3 Voting?
The Election Commission declared that 1,351 candidates from 12 states and union territories are in the fray for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7.
These include eight candidates from Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh, where the election was to be held in the second phase but was postponed to the third following the death of the BSP candidate.
BJP candidate from Surat seat in Gujarat Mukesh Dalal has been elected unopposed.
Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency was also listed under phase 3 but due to floods and property damage in the state last week from heavy rains, the vote was postponed to May 25.
A total of 2,963 nominations were filed for 95 seats, including Betul. After the scrutiny of all nominations, 1,563 were found to be valid.
Constituencies Going To Vote In Phase 3 Of LS Polls On May 7
12 States And Union Territories
Assam
Kokrajhar,
Dhubri,
Barpeta,
Guwahati
Bihar
Jhanjharpur,
Supaul,
Araria,
Madhepura,
Khagaria
Chhattisgarh
Surguja,
Raigarh,
Janjgir-Champa,
Korba,
Bilaspur,
Durg,
Raipur
Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Dama And Diu
Daman and Diu
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Goa
1. North Goa
2. South Goa
Gujarat
Kachchh,
Banaskantha,
Patan,
Mahesana,
Sabarkantha,
Gandhinagar,
Ahmedabad East,
Ahmedabad West,
Surendranagar,
Rajkot,
Porbandar,
Jamnagar,
Junagadh,
Amreli,
Bhavnagar,
Anand,
Bharuch,
Bardoli,
Surat,
Navsari,
Valsad,
Kheda,
Panchmahal,
Dahod,
Vadodara,
Chhota Udaipur
Karnataka
Chikkodi,
Belgaum,
Bagalkot,
Bijapur,
Gulbarga,
Raichur,
Bidar,
Koppal,
Bellary,
Haveri,
Dharwad,
Uttara Kannada,
Davanagere,
Shimoga
Madhya Pradesh
Morena,
Bhind,
Gwalior,
Guna,
Sagar,
Vidisha,
Bhopal,
Rajgarh
Maharashtra
Raigad,
Baramati,
Osmanabad,
Latur,
Solapur,
Madha,
Sangli,
Satara,
Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg,
Kolhapur,
Hatkanangle
Uttar Pradesh
Sambhal,
Hathras,
Agra,
Fatehpur Sikri,
Firozabad,
Mainpuri,
Etah,
Badaun,
Aonla,
Bareilly
West Bengal
Maldaha Uttar,
Maldaha Dakshin,
Jangipur,
Murshidabad