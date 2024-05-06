Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Rallies In Amethi, Raebareli

Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vijay Karanjkar Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief Vijay Karanjkar who filed nomination as an independent candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency in north Maharashtra on Friday, joined Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction in presence of the Maharashtra CM.
Congress' Amethi Office Vandalised, Workers Injured; Party Accuses BJP of Attack
Several vehicles outside the Indian National Congress' office in Amethi were allegedly vanadalised on Sunday. While an investigation has been opened by the police, Congress has accused to BJP of planning the attack in the crucial seat of Amethi.
Taking to social media platform X, the Congress party stated that several vehicles outside the Amethi office were vandalized by "BJP goons armed with sticks and rods". The party also added that many Congress workers were also injured due to the attack.
Gujarat: Students Make Rangoli To Create Awareness About Voting
Students of Sanskar Bharti Vidyalaya in Surat, Gujarat, made a beautiful rangoli on Friday to raise awareness among the voters for the Lok Sabha elections.
Polling for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 7.
- PTI
PM Modi Visited Ram Mandir And Held Roadshow In Ayodhya On May 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and held a roadshow, on his first visit to the holy town since the consecration at the shrine on January 22.
In a televised ceremony two days ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi was seen prostrating before the Ram Lalla idol.
The prime minister embarked on the roadshow after offering prayers at the temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's Faizabad candidate Lallu Singh accompanied him.
Holding an illuminated lotus (the BJP's election symbol), Modi waved and greeted the people standing on the sides of the road as his vehicle moved past.
Some people who were gathered on the roadside also raised "Jai Sri Ram" chants and slogans of "Modi, Modi". Many were seen taking pictures and making videos with Modi's vehicle as the backdrop.
- PTI
PM Modi To Attend 2 NDA Meeting In Andhra Pradesh Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, along with alliance partners TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.
The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another public meeting in the evening at Anakapalli in the eponymous district.
- PTI
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Rallies For Amethi, Raebareli From Today
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spearhead the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi, and camp in these parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh from Monday to ensure the party's victory in the two high-profile seats.
Priyanka Gandhi has already taken command of the campaigns and will remain camped in Rae Bareli and Amethi from Monday onwards, till the end of polls.
The Congress on Friday announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades, and Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, will fight from Amethi.
PM Modi Set To Hold Rallies In Odisha Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Sunday night to lead the BJP's campaign for its candidates on Monday.
Modi was received by senior BJP leaders including party’s Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.
The PM is scheduled to address two election rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 3 To Take Place Tomorrow
The high-octane campaign for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections that saw the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc fiercely attacking each other on issues like reservations and sexual harassment charges against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna concluded on Sunday evening in 92 seats spread over 11 states and Union Territories.
The stakes are significant for the BJP in this round as the party had in 2019 won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, that will go to polls on May 7.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP charge, asking the Congress to give in writing that it will not hand over the quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes to Muslims.
The Congress and its allies accused the BJP of trying to tamper with the Constitution and do away with reservations. The principal opposition party, which has promised to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations, also asked the BJP to clear its stance on the issue.
- PTI
Elections 2024 May 5 Wrap
Radhika Khera, a prominent leader of the Chhattisgarh Congress, has resigned from the party, citing disrespect and a commitment to expose instances of a "male chauvinistic mentality" within the organization.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Muslims are realizing they've been used by the Congress and INDIA bloc, noting their increasing support for the BJP due to its development initiatives.
The Congress party in Karnataka has filed a complaint against BJP leaders J P Nadda, Amit Malviya, and B.Y. Vijayendra for sharing a video on social media. The video allegedly depicts Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in an animated portrayal. It shows SC, ST, and OBCs symbolized as "eggs" in a reservation basket.
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi claimed the terror attack on an Indian Air Force vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was "pre-planned" to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)and labelled it a "stunt" to influence the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, beginning a controversy.