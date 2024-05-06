Elections

Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Rallies In Amethi, Raebareli

Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in Odisha and also visit Andhra Pradesh today. Priyanka Gandhi is set to spearhead the election campaign for Congress' key seats Amethi and Raebareli from today.

Trisha Majumder
Trisha Majumder
6 May 2024
6 May 2024
PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting | PTI

Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vijay Karanjkar Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief Vijay Karanjkar who filed nomination as an independent candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency in north Maharashtra on Friday, joined Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction in presence of the Maharashtra CM.

Congress' Amethi Office Vandalised, Workers Injured; Party Accuses BJP of Attack

Several vehicles outside the Indian National Congress' office in Amethi were allegedly vanadalised on Sunday. While an investigation has been opened by the police, Congress has accused to BJP of planning the attack in the crucial seat of Amethi.

Taking to social media platform X, the Congress party stated that several vehicles outside the Amethi office were vandalized by "BJP goons armed with sticks and rods". The party also added that many Congress workers were also injured due to the attack.

Congress' Amethi Office Vandalised, Workers Injured; Party Accuses BJP of Attack - X/@INCIndia
Congress' Amethi Office Vandalised, Workers Injured; Party Accuses BJP of Attack

BY Outlook Web Desk

Gujarat: Students Make Rangoli To Create Awareness About Voting

Students of Sanskar Bharti Vidyalaya in Surat, Gujarat, made a beautiful rangoli on Friday to raise awareness among the voters for the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 7.

- PTI

