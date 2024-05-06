Congress' Amethi Office Vandalised, Workers Injured; Party Accuses BJP of Attack

Congress Fields Rahul Gandhi From Raebareli, KL Sharma From Amethi

After much anticipation, the Congress announced their candidates for the crucial UP seats of Amethi and Raebareli. As per the notice released by the party, Gandhi family's close aide Kishori Lal Sharma has been fielded from Amethi for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi contested in Amethi but lost to BJP's Smriti Irani.