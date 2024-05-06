Elections

Congress' Amethi Office Vandalised, Workers Injured; Party Accuses BJP of Attack

Amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress has accused the BJP of planning an attack at its Amethi Office in Uttar Pradesh. As per Congress, several workers were injured and vehicles of Congress workers and locals were vandalised by "BJP goons".

X/@INCIndia
Congress' Amethi Office Vandalised, Workers Injured; Party Accuses BJP of Attack Photo: X/@INCIndia
info_icon

Several vehicles outside the Indian National Congress' office in Amethi were allegedly vanadalised on Sunday. While an investigation has been opened by the police, Congress has accused to BJP of planning the attack in the crucial seat of Amethi.

Taking to social media platform X, the Congress party stated that several vehicles outside the Amethi office were vandalized by "BJP goons armed with sticks and rods". The party also added that many Congress workers were also injured due to the attack.

The grand old party has accused the Bharatiya Janta Party of planning the attack because "Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi" and "are frustrated over the defeat they saw".

"There was an attack on Congress workers and the people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack… This incident shows that the BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi," the party stated on X.

Amethi Police has registered a case under the relevant sections and stated that "necessary legal action is being taken".

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also took to X to condemn the attack and stated "breaking vehicles will not solve the problem".

The BJP is yet to react to the incident and the Congress' accusations.

Congress Fields Rahul Gandhi From Raebareli, KL Sharma From Amethi

After much anticipation, the Congress announced their candidates for the crucial UP seats of Amethi and Raebareli. As per the notice released by the party, Gandhi family's close aide Kishori Lal Sharma has been fielded from Amethi for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi contested in Amethi but lost to BJP's Smriti Irani.

For the ongoing general elections, Gandhi will be contesting from UP's Raebareli and Kerala's Wayanad.

PHOTOS

