On Baramati LS Fight, Supriya Sule Likens Sunetra Pawar To 'A Mother'; BJP Slams 'Emotional Appeal'

NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule on Sunday stated that the conflict between herself and her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, in the Baramati constituency is a scheme orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party to undermine the political career of Nationalist Congress Party founder, Sharad Pawar. She also mentioned that her opponent, sunetra Pawar is like 'a mother' to her.