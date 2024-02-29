In an unexpected move in Maharashtra politics, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar has reportedly sent an invitation to political figures from his rival camp including CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for lunch at his Baramati residence in Baramati during their visit to his hometown on March 2.

On Saturday, all of Sharad Pawar's 'guests' will be attending a job fair, 'Namo Maharojgar Melava', in the premises of Vidya Pratishthan college in Baramati town of Pune district.