Outlook News Wrap, May 4: Radhika Khera Quits Congress, Terror Attack In J&K, Pro-Palestine Student Protests Spread Beyond US And More

Congress leader Radhika Khera has resigned from the party, citing disrespect and a 'male chauvinistic mentality' within the Chhattisgarh state unit. In a separate incident, a soldier from the Indian Air Force has succumbed to injuries sustained during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Meanwhile, a wave of student protests that began in the United States has now spread globally, with anti-war demonstrations gaining momentum worldwide.
Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Quits Days After Accusing Colleague Of 'Male Chauvinism'
Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera, who alleged disrespect in the state's party unit and vowed to expose people suffering from a "male chauvinistic mentality" within the party, has resigned and quit the grand old party.
In a statement on X, Khera wrote: “Today, with great pain, I am renouncing the primary membership of the party and resigning from my post. Yes I am a girl and I can fight, and that is what I am doing now."
"I will continue to fight for justice for myself and my countrymen."
'They Have Allowed..." EAM Jaishankar Reacts After Canada Arrests 3 Indians In Nijjar Killing Case
After Canada arrested three Indians for the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has stated that India will wait for information from the Canadian police regarding the arrests.
However, the union minister added that even if the suspects are part of a gang, Canada has allowed organised crime to grow and operate.
J&K: 1 Indian Airforce Soldier Dies, 4 Injured As Terrorists Launch Attack On Convoy In Poonch
One of the five soldiers of the Indian Airforce (IAF) who sustained injuries when terrorists launched heavy attack on two vehicles in their convoy in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, one died on Saturday. The officials earlier informed that the health condition of two out of the five injured was critical.
Punjab: Crowd Beats Man To Death Over Alleged Sacrilege At Ferozepur Gurdwara
An angry crowd has beaten a young boy to death in Punjab’s Ferozepur for alleged desecration of Guru Granth Sahib—the holy book of Sikhs, the police said. It is said that 19-year-old Bakshish Singh was beaten to death after he allegedly tore some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib on Saturday.
Hamas To 'Refuse' Any All Hostage Deal That Does Not Guarantee An End To Gaza War
As the war in Gaza rages on and truce talks back on the table, Hamas has refused to agree to any deal, unless it guarantees to bring the war to an end. As per the latest reports, Hamas officials have stated that they will not agree to any hostage or truce deal with Israel that does not explicitly include a clause for a permanent ceasefire and end of the war.
After US, Pro-Palestine Student Protests Begin In France, Ireland And Other Countries
After the mass student protests in major US universities, the anti-war campaign has spread across the globe. Students from France, Ireland, Germany, Canada and other countries have now joined the call for against the mounting death toll in the Gaza Strip.
In The United States, students and demonstrators have gathered across at least 40 universities such as Columbia University, New York University, UCLA, University of Virginia and many more.
Students and protestors have organised sit-ins and set up encampments in protest of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.