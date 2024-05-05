After US, Pro-Palestine Student Protests Begin In France, Ireland And Other Countries

After the mass student protests in major US universities, the anti-war campaign has spread across the globe. Students from France, Ireland, Germany, Canada and other countries have now joined the call for against the mounting death toll in the Gaza Strip.
In The United States, students and demonstrators have gathered across at least 40 universities such as Columbia University, New York University, UCLA, University of Virginia and many more.
Students and protestors have organised sit-ins and set up encampments in protest of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
Pro-Palestine Student Protests Spread Across The Globe
United States
In its biggest student movement since the Vietnam War, nearly 2,000 people have been detained for participating or organizing pro-Palestine protests across US universities.
Similar to 1968, Columbia University stands at the epicenter of the nationwide protests demanding Israel withdraws from Gaza and the Biden administration takes a stance against Tel Aviv.
Across many campuses, students have stated that police officials have ripped away umbrellas being used as shields, destroyed encampments, tore down barriers and in some cases, resorted to brutality.
In response to the student protests, US President Joe Biden urged that "order must prevail".
"We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people and squash dissent. But neither are we a lawless country. We’re a civil society. And order must prevail," stated POTUS.
France
In Paris, police evacuated protestors from a pro-Palestine sit in at Sciences Po, the top political science school in the country. Around 91 people and students are arrested or detained by police officials. The protest broke out after the school rejected the students' demand to examine the institution's links with Israeli universities.
Meanwhile, several universities in France such as the Paris-Dauphine University banned conference and talks involving personalities who have been vocal about the genocide in Gaza. However, this blockade was met by condemnation from French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated that the bans "prevented debate".
Canada
Students in Canada have carried out protests across various cities such as Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver. At McGill University in Montreal, students have vowed to remain in camps until the school cuts all financial and academic ties with Israel.
Australia
In Australia, the student protests remained largely peaceful. At Sydney University, a heated exchange between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups was reported.
Sydney University students have also set up camped in front of the university campus and called for the school to cut all ties with Israeli institutions and to reject funding from arms companies.
Ireland
In Dublin's Trinity College, students built an encampment on Friday as part of their pro-Palestine protests. The encampments have resulted in the university restricting campus access and close the Book of Kells exhibition, which is one of the top tourist attractions in Ireland.
Germany
In Germany, police evacuated protestors at Humboldt University in Berlin. As per reports, students and demonstrators were forcibly removed from campus after they refused to decamp.
Berlin mayor Kai Wegner criticized the student protests on social media platform X and stated that the city does not wish to see protests similar to the United States.
Mexico
Dozens of students from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, one of the largest universities in the country, set up a camp in the capital.
Slogans of "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea" were chanted by students. The demonstrators have called on the Mexican government to cut all ties with Israel.
Switzerland
In Switzerland as well, 100 students have been occupying the entrance at Lausanne University. The students and demonstrators have called for an academic boycott of Israel and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.