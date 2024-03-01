When Will The War On Gaza End?

The broad contours of the US peace plan, according to bits and pieces gathered from various statements of US leaders, is first the release of all remaining Israeli hostages by Hamas for a ceasefire to be in place. If the ceasefire lasts, permanent peace arrangements will be negotiated. Much of the background work has been done. It will be based on the two nation solution where Israel and a Palestinian state will co-exist in peace. The West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be joined to form one contiguous Palestinian state. The Arab countries will give security assurances to Israel to ensure that another terror attack will not occur. This will be done by ensuring that Palestinian militants, either Hamas or any other outfit that could replace it, will not be allowed to flourish in Palestinian soil.

It will be a huge responsibility for the regional players to keep a tight watch on Palestine and these nations will collaborate with the Palestinian government to see that militants cannot gather arms or train or plan attacks against the Jewish state. The Arab neighbours will help to rebuild Palestinian Authority so that it would be in a position to govern Gaza more effectively.