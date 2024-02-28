Palestinian Authority Govt Dissolved: Why Was It Unpopular Among Its People? Will This Change Anything For Them?

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh tendered his resignation and dissolved the Palestinian Authority (PA) government on Monday, as Israel’s war on Gaza – now in its fifth month – rages on. The move is expected to pave the way for a rejig in the PA in accordance with the post-war reality of Palestine as imagined by the United States. However, Palestinians say that little regard has been given to their demands of autonomy by the West and its allies.