J&K: 5 IAF Personnel Injured In Poonch As Terrorists Launch Attack On Convoy; 2 Of Them Critical

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
Five soldiers of the Indian Airforce (IAF) sustained injuries when terrorists launched heavy attack on two vehicles in their convoy in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said. According to the officials, condition of two out of the five injured is critical. They were taken to a hospital.

As per reports, the attack took place near Shashidhar in the evening when the vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area.

Reinforcement was rushed to the area and counter-terror operations are underway.

This is the first major attack on the armed forces this year in the region which witnessed a series of terror attacks on the army last year.

"An Indian Air Force vehicles' convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries," security forces officials said.

