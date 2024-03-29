Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shinde-Led Sena Announces Candidates, Govinda Joins Party

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are going to take place in seven phases from April 19 and conclude on June 4 with the counting of votes. Voting for Phases 2 to 7 will take place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently in power at the Centre faces challenge from the INDIA bloc of Opposition which consists of parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC. The NDA government aims a third consecutive term with an eye on more than 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.