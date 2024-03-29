Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shinde-Led Sena Announces Candidates, Govinda Joins Party

Lok Sabha Polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia Addresses Rally In MP's Shivpuri
Addressing a rally in MP's Shivpuri in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Twenty years ago when I resolved to walk on the path of dedication, I decided that if no one would solve your problems, Jyotiraditya Scindia would..."
"I am the spider of Shivpuri. I have built a network of roads here, a network of substations, a network of irrigation facilities, and a network of progress and development for the people here...," he said.
Lok Sabha Polls: AIADMK Opens New Election Office
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated party’s parliamentary elections office in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Friday.
Lok Sabhal Elections: Kejriwal's Arrest Ahead Of Polls Dominates Headlines
The arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have dominated the news headline lately as his party claims the move is orchestrated by the BJP-led central government to jeopardize its poll performance.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 'scam'. He is in ED custody till April 1.
Kejriwal's party AAP has slammed the central government over his arrest ahead of the general polls and asserted that he would continue to function as CM from custody.
Lok Sabha Election News: Full List Of BJP Candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced names of 401 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting for will take place in seven phases from April 19 till June 1.
Among the key leaders of the BJP, whose government is currently at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been fielded from Varanasi, the seat he currently represents in the Lower House of the Parliament. Meanwhile, the BJP has also fielded actors Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil and Rekha Patra, reportedly a Sandeshkhali 'victim'.
Lok Sabha Polls: Bollywood Actor Govinda Joins Shiv Sena, Returns To Politics After 14 Years
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bollywood actor and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Govinda on Thursday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.
The 60-year-old renowned actor was welcomed by Shinde into his party.
Back in 2004, Govinda had emerged as a "giant killer" as the Congress candidate when he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat. READ MORE
Lok Sabha Elections: Know Which Phase Your Constituency Will Vote In
While voting for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on April 19, polling for Phases 2 to 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
A total of 102 constituencies from 21 states/UTs will vote in Phase 1, while 89 constituencies from 14 states/UTs will vote in the second phase. The third phase includes 94 constituencies from 12 states/UTs, 96 constituencies from 10 states/UTs will vote in the fourth phase, 49 constituencies from eight states/UTs in fifth, 57 constituencies from seven state/UTs in the sixth and 57 constituencies from eight states/UTs will vote in the last phase on June 1.
Lok Sabha Election News: Shinde-led Shiv Sena Announces Candidates For 8 Seats
The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the list including seven sitting MPs.
The party gave a ticket to former Congress MLA Raju Parve from Ramtek (SC) seat, which will see polling on April 19. Parve had joined the Shiv Sena recently. He replaces Sena's sitting MP Krupal Tumane.
The other seven names on the list, all sitting MPs, are Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South Central), Sanjay Mandlik (Kolhapur), Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi (SC)) Prataprao Jadhav (Buldhana), Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Srirang Barne (Maval) and Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangale).
In June 2022, the Shiv Sena, which had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP, split and 13 of the 18 MPs from the state had allied with Shinde.
(via PTI)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule
