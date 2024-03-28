Elections

Lok Sabha Polls: Bollywood Actor Govinda Joins Shiv Sena, Returns To Politics After 14 Years

The 60-year-old renowned Bollywood actor Govinda was welcomed by the party chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Upon joining the party, the actor expressed his wish to work in the art and culture field, if given a chance.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
PTI
Bollywood actor Govinda with Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) chief Eknath Shinde | Photo: PTI
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bollywood actor and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Govinda on Thursday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

The 60-year-old renowned actor was welcomed by Shinde into his party.

Back in 2004, Govinda had emerged as a "giant killer" as the Congress candidate when he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

What did Govinda say?

Speaking on the occasion, Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked.

The actor also expressed his wish to work in the art and culture field, if given a chance.

Hailing Eknath Shinde, the actor said Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since he has come to power.

