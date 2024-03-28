'Political Conspiracy', 'Smokescreen Created Against AAP': What Delhi CM Kejriwal Said In Court Today

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case. Earlier today, the central probe agency had sought a seven-day extension of custody of the AAP chief for further questioning.
The ED had produced him before Rouse Avenue court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja as his current custody was ending on Thursday. According to Kejriwal's counsel Ramesh Gupta, the chief minister wants to cooperate in the investigation but clearly he is not in compliance with ED's grounds for seeking extension of his custodial remand.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case on March 21 and subsequently he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court.
What all did Kejriwal say at court?
While entering the Rouse Avenue court room, the Delhi CM was hear saying, "This is a political conspiracy. The people will give an answer," Kejriwal told reporters as he entered the courtroom.
Furthermore, in his court submissions, Kejriwal said, "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are four statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?"
While asserting that he was ready to face the probe by ED, Kejriwal also highlighted that a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt was created in front of the nation.
The AAP supremo also alleged that Sarath Chandra Reddy donated Rs 55 crore to the BJP. "I have evidence of this. Money trail is established as he donated the funds after being arrested," the chief minister said.
Reddy is the director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited and one of the co-accused-turned-approvers in the case.