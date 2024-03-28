National

'Political Conspiracy', 'Smokescreen Created Against AAP': What Delhi CM Kejriwal Said In Court Today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had produced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before Rouse Avenue court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja as his current custody was ending today. According to Kejriwal's counsel Ramesh Gupta, the chief minister wants to cooperate in the investigation but clearly he is not in compliance with ED's grounds for seeking extension of his custodial remand.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday | Photo: PTI
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case. Earlier today, the central probe agency had sought a seven-day extension of custody of the AAP chief for further questioning.

The ED had produced him before Rouse Avenue court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja as his current custody was ending on Thursday. According to Kejriwal's counsel Ramesh Gupta, the chief minister wants to cooperate in the investigation but clearly he is not in compliance with ED's grounds for seeking extension of his custodial remand.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being taken to Rouse Avenue court | - PTI
Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case on March 21 and subsequently he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28 - PTI
Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Removal Of Arvind Kejriwal As CM

BY Outlook Web Desk

What all did Kejriwal say at court?

While entering the Rouse Avenue court room, the Delhi CM was hear saying, "This is a political conspiracy. The people will give an answer," Kejriwal told reporters as he entered the courtroom.

Furthermore, in his court submissions, Kejriwal said, "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are four statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?"

While asserting that he was ready to face the probe by ED, Kejriwal also highlighted that a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt was created in front of the nation.

The AAP supremo also alleged that Sarath Chandra Reddy donated Rs 55 crore to the BJP. "I have evidence of this. Money trail is established as he donated the funds after being arrested," the chief minister said.

Reddy is the director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited and one of the co-accused-turned-approvers in the case.

Delhi High Court - null
Excise 'Scam': Delhi HC Refuses To Interfere With CM Kejriwal's Arrest By ED

BY PTI

