National

Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Removal Of Arvind Kejriwal As CM

The PIL was filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, a resident of Delhi who claims to be a farmer and social worker. Yadav argued that a Chief Minister accused of a financial scandal should not be allowed to hold public office.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28 Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Thursday that sought the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from his position as Chief Minister of Delhi. The case was heard by a division bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora.

Follow Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi in during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener made the submissions in Hindi after getting permission from the court despite his lawyers being present.

Advertisement

He made the submissions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.

ALSO READ | 'He'll Reveal Everything On March 28': Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Says Big Disclosure Coming Up

The ED said Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices. In his submissions, Kejriwal said, "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are four statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?"

While entering the Rouse Avenue Court, Kejriwal said on Thursday, "This is a political conspiracy, the public will give a befitting reply."

Advertisement

PIL For Removal Of Kejriwal As Delhi CM

The PIL was filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, a resident of Delhi who claims to be a farmer and social worker. Yadav argued that a Chief Minister accused of a financial scandal should not be allowed to hold public office.

Yadav, in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), argued that if Kejriwal remains in his position, it would interfere with the proper legal procedures and the justice system and also result in a breakdown of the constitutional structure in the State.

ALSO READ | What Is The Liquor Policy Case In Which Arvind Kejriwal Has Been Arrested? What Next For The Delhi CM?

He also explained that it is because Kejriwal fails to meet most of the requirements outlined in Article 163 and 164 of the Indian Constitution due to his imprisonment.

According to Live Law report, the plea said, "That the Respondent No.4 has virtually forfeited his office as a Chief Minister of account of being arrested and as he is in the Custody he has disabled himself from performing the duties and responsibilities of being a public servant and as such he ought not to continue as a Chief Minister."

Yadav argued that if a Chief Minister is imprisoned, they would be unable to carry out any official duties required by law.

Advertisement

Even if they were allowed to conduct business, any documents, regardless of their confidentiality, would need to be thoroughly checked by prison authorities before reaching Kejriwal.

He stated that it would directly violate the oath of secrecy that the Chief Minister takes, as outlined in the Third Schedule of the Constitution.

ALSO READ | US Reiterates Stand On Kejriwal's Arrest, Says Also Aware Of Cong's Charge Of Frozen Accounts

Further, the plea stated that the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993 grants the Chief Minister the authority to request files from any department of the Cabinet.

Advertisement

The plea also added that if Kejriwal remains as the Chief Minister, he would have the full right to request an investigation into files where he has been accused.

The plea said that such a situation is "against the ethos of Criminal Jurisprudence."

Yadav had requested the Court to issue a writ in the form of Quo Warranto, demanding an explanation from Kejriwal about the basis on which he is serving as the CM, and subsequently remove him from the position.

Several AAP Ministers including Atishi have been making statements in the media that Kejriwal will not resign from the post and if need be, he will run the government from inside the prison.

Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal himself during the Delhi Excise Policy court hearing said that, "This is a political conspiracy. The people will give a reply." He responded to LG VK Saxena's claim that "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail."

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal Issues First Govt Order From ED Custody

As per reports,Yadav has also submitted another PIL requesting to stop Kejriwal from giving instructions or commands while in custody of the Enforcement Directorate. The plea is still awaiting listing.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Faces Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM Says Ready To Face ED Probe, HC Rejects Plea Seeking His Removal As CM