Delhi High Court To Hear PIL On IndiGo Flight Cancellations On 10 December

Over 250 IndiGo flights cancelled on Monday as operational disruptions enter the seventh day.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
IndiGo grapples with significant disruptions; cancels over 550 flights
Indigo airplane | Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Court to hear plea seeking government-directed support and refunds for passengers affected by widespread IndiGo flight cancellations.

  • Petitioner highlights “inhumane” conditions at airports and lack of a proper refund mechanism.

The Delhi High Court on Monday scheduled for 10 December the hearing of a petition seeking directions to the Centre to ensure support and refunds for passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of IndiGo flights.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Counsel for the petitioner said a PIL had been filed concerning the IndiGo crisis.

"Several people are stuck. The ground situation at airports is inhumane. We are expecting the court to pass orders to IndiGo and ground support staff for people stranded at the airports. There is no proper system for refunds," he said.

Passengers enquire at an IndiGo airlines counter amid flight disruptions, at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi. - | Photo: PTI
IndiGo Refunds Reach ₹610 Crore As Operations Stabilise: Government

BY Outlook News Desk

When the court noted that the government had already issued certain directions in the matter, counsel acknowledged this.

The bench said the PIL would be taken up for hearing on Wednesday.

More than 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday, as disruptions in the carrier’s operations continued into the seventh consecutive day, according to sources.

At Delhi airport, 134 flights were cancelled — 75 departures and 59 arrivals — while at Bengaluru airport, the airline cancelled 117 services — 65 arrivals and 62 departures.

IndiGo has been under pressure from both the government and passengers after cancelling hundreds of flights since 2 December, citing regulatory changes to pilots’ flight duty and rest norms.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
