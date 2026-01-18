Bomb Threat On Tissue Forces Delhi–Bagdogra IndiGo Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Lucknow

IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow after a bomb threat was discovered written on a tissue inside the aircraft.
The plane landed safely, and passengers were evacuated as security agencies conducted checks.
No explosives were found; an investigation is underway to identify the source of the threat.
An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Bagdogra made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat was reported on board, officials said.
The threat was allegedly found written on a tissue paper inside the aircraft, prompting the crew to alert air traffic control and activate standard security procedures. The aircraft landed safely at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, where passengers were evacuated as a precaution.
Security agencies conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft, which was later declared safe. No explosive material was found. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threat and identify those responsible.