Delhi CM's Wife Launches 'Kejriwal Ko Ashirwad' Campaign, Releases WhatsApp No. For Public Support

Launching a support campaign 'Kejriwal Ko Ashirwad', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Friday released WhatsApp number for people to send their messages to him while he is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the alleged excise policy 'scam'.
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise or liquor policy 'scam'.
Arvind Kejriwal is in ED custody till April 1.
His wife Sunita Kejriwal, who has been actively extending support to him since his arrest, said on Friday that he is a true patriot who is fighting like freedom fighters fought the dictatorship of the Britishers.
"Whatever he said in the court needed a lot of courage. He is a true patriot. This is exactly how our freedom fighters fought the dictatorship of Britishers," Sunita Kejriwal said.
"We are starting a campaign from today - 'Kejriwal Ko Ashirwad'. You can send your blessings on the WhatsApp number I have shared with you," she said, sharing the number 8297324624 for people to send their messages for jailed AAP leader.
What Delhi CM Kejriwal Said In Court
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in a Rouse Avenue court during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation.
Kejriwal made the submissions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.
The ED said Arvind Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices. In his submissions, Kejriwal said, "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?"
A smokescreen of the Aam Aadmi Party being corrupt has been created in front of the nation, he said and added that he is ready to face ED probe.
The AAP national convener was arrested by the ED in the case on March 21 and subsequently he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court.