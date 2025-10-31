DIFF 2025 | 10 Must-watch Films At The Dharamshala International Film Festival

DIFF has firmly established itself as a leading film festival in India that brings together voices from across the globe, while nurturing local South Asian voices. The festival also has an easy-going, indie vibe about it, which is only alleviated by the atmosphere of the hills. Filmmakers and actors of the highest repute can be seen conversing with film enthusiasts. DIFF is unique in that it provides a platform to filmmakers who don’t often get to show their work elsewhere. There’s an entire section of films categorised as “made by young adults” in an attempt to nurture and promote young talent.