Who Is Randhir Singh, The First Indian Elected To Head Olympic Council Of Asia

Randhir Singh comes from a family of royals in Patiala of Punjab. His uncle was Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, the last ruler of Patiala, who played Test cricket for India and was an IOC member. His father Bhalindra Singh too was a first-class cricketer and an IOC Member. Randhir would also go on to become an IOC member but before that he would have a successful shooting career.