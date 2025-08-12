D Gukesh At St. Louis Rapid And Blitz Chess, Day 1: World Champion Bounces Back To End Joint Third

D Gukesh, the reigning world chess champion from India, made a strong return on Tuesday (August 12, 2025) at the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament, which is part of the prestigious Grand Chess Tour. After an opening-round loss to American grandmaster Levon Aronian, he bounced back with decisive victories over Grigoriy Oparin and Liem Le Quang, finishing the day in joint third place with four points out of a possible six.